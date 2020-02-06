The Memphis Grizzlies Got Younger But Still Prevailed Against The Dallas Mavericks

The cloud of the NBA Trade Deadline loomed over the heads of the Memphis Grizzlies last night as Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were held out of the game amongst possibilities of both being involved in a deal. The already young Grizzlies instantly became younger and still managed to run away with the Luka-less Dallas Mavericks on the road.

The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 7 early in the first quarter and allowed the Mavericks to come close to them in the third, but after Tim Hardaway Jr. made two free-throws to tie the game at 71-71 midway through the third quarter, the Grizzlies would turn it on to extend the lead to as many 25 before winning the game 121-107.

The young Grizzlies had a balanced scoring attack with Ja Morant leading the team with 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19, Brandon Clarke had 18 and Dillon Brooks scored 13.

My Thoughts On The Grizzlies Win

“Our guys just kept withstanding the run," Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said about his team's resilience. "In that first quarter, Porzingis gets going, obviously had a heck of first half, but we made him take some tough shots [and] we had to withstand. Our guys just kept fighting defensively, had a great second quarter, a great third quarter [and] they went on a run in the fourth quarter – but, for the most part, our lockdown defense was really making it tough. We were switching a lot out there and controlled the offensive boards."

"We struggled keeping them off of the free-throw line in the first half, but we did a lot better job in the second half," Jenkins would add concerning the team's defense and rebounding. We definitely cleaned that up. Our guys just stayed locked in after a tough first quarter and we talked about just getting stops, limiting them to one possession, get out and run, and then we get on fire."

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Jenkins On The Bench Performance

"Tyus was huge, our bench was huge, De’Anthony, Josh, Brandon,– all those guys were big for us tonight," said Jenkins. "It is a credit to the group for withstanding the run, taking our defense to another level, and getting out and running on offense.”

Jenkins On If His Adjustments Had A Positive Effect On The Team

“Yes, I think the guys responded well," Jenkins said. "We adjusted a couple of matchups and coverages. We knew we were going to have to adjust in this game. This is such a great offense. Everyone knows where to get to their spots, knows where to get their shots. It can be Porzingis on fire, it can be Hardaway on fire, or it can be someone else on fire, so we just kind of read the game and the guys adjusted really well.”

On How The Guys Handled Being Without Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill

“I can’t really comment about that, but anytime you lose guys that are critical to your core to really help build something great here in Memphis, it’s tough," said Jenkins. "I thought the guys rallied. We talked about how you have to just keep playing together and the guys did a great job of that tonight.”

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. On The Team's Recent Success - Including Going 13-3 In Their Last 16 Games

“Honestly, we usually forget these kinds of things but it’s cool to hear it," Jackson said. "It’s one of those things where you just have to take the good and the bad but keep understanding that there’s always more to be done. We do a good job of knowing that. We don’t really dwell on anything too much but it’s nice to hear these things as well.”

Jackson Jr. On The Team Playing Without Crowder and Hill

“It was tough," said Jackson. "I experienced it last year. It was the same kind of thing. Everybody got moved right before the OKC game last year and that was tough. You kind of get a feel for what may happen, but you’re never really ready for it. I’m just glad we won.”