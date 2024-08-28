Grizzlies All-Star Reveals Unexpected Reason For Trouble With the FBI
There are very few things in life scarier than getting an unexpected call from the FBI. It's a moment that Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. actually experienced when he was younger.
During an episode of The Old Man and The Three podcast, Jackson revealed that he had an encounter with the FBI before he was in the NBA. At first, Jackson believed that his dad was pulling a prank on him.
"I didn't get raided by the FBI," Jackson said. "It's not BS, I just downloaded some stuff... They called my dad's phone, they called him a little bit and I don't think he knew who it was so he answered like three days later... I don't think he gave me the full consequence because he just told me to stop. I stopped because I was like freaked out."
The show that specifically got Jackson in trouble with the FBI was season two of The Boondocks. Once he was caught downloading that show, his entire download category was revealed.
"It was probably like The Boondocks season 2, I had the whole series," Jackson said. "They can tag your files so they tagged it and followed the files on my computer. Once they get it, they can see everything that I have, where it is. They can see all the seasons of everything."
While Jaren Jackson Jr. can laugh about the experience now, it definitely became a core memory that terrified him when he was younger.
