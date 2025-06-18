Grizzlies, Celtics Predicted To Land High-Upside Freshman In 2025 NBA Draft
This Wednesday marks it being a week away from the 2025 NBA Draft, as players from across the world will get a chance to have their dreams come true across the new two-day format. While the first overall pick is basically guaranteed with Cooper Flagg expected to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks, the middle of the draft could be filled with surprises and trades.
While this draft is filled with upperclassmen and international prospects, it also has its share of freshmen who are oozing with potential. Taking a look at ESPN's latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, they have both the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies targeting high-upside freshmen.
With Memphis' newly-acquired pick from the Orlando Magic at 16th overall, ESPN has them selecting Michigan State guard Jase Richardson. Son of 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, Jase averaged 12.1 points per game for the Spartans last season and shot 41.2% from three. While his small stature won't help him in the NBA, he can bring offense to a Grizzlies team needing it.
As for the Celtics with their 28th overall pick, ESPN has them landing North Carolina wing Drake Powell. A five-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Powell had an up-and-down freshman season but has the tools to be a high-level 3&D wing at the next level. Powell measured in at the combine with a 7-foot wingspan and jumped 43" for his max vertical leap.
Both players are set to turn 20 years old by the start of the season, but would go to situations where they wouldn't be expected to contribute immediately.
Related Articles
Major Update on Kevin Durant Trade to Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Fans React to Cryptic Ja Morant Message