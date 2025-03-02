All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Coach Calls Out Team After Loss to Spurs

Taylor Jenkins calls out his team following a close loss to the San Antonio Spurs

Caleb Sisk

Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Since the NBA All-Star break, the Grizzlies have struggled in many statistical categories. This includes giving up over 45-point quarters in two of the last six games following the return of regular season basketball.

The Grizzlies most recently played the Spurs allowing 46 points in the second quarter. The Grizzlies would go on to lose the game by just two points after a De’Aaron Fox dagger near the buzzer gave the Grizzlies their fourth loss since the break.

Taylor Jenkins did not take this loss or the recent performances from his team lightly. He made a point to highlight the defensive struggles they have faced so far, DaMichael Cole reports.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkin
Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"It's urgency," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "It's undiscipline in our transition habits. Point of attack defense. We're in retreat mode too much. We got to be more physical on the ball . . . And then the rebounding is a huge weakness. This is all things we're fully capable of doing if we're committed to it. I'm challenging the guys that this can't be the case."

The Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Western Conference standings, trailing Oklahoma City, Denver, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies lead the 5th-seeded Rockets by only one game.

The Grizzlies will be back in action on Monday against the Hawks as they look to get back to normal after hitting some unexpected turbulence.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

