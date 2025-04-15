Grizzlies Coach's Steph Curry Statement Before Major Warriors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a winner-take-all game for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
While Tuesday's game isn't do-or-die for either team, it may as well be. No one should want to face the Oklahoma City Thunder until as late as possible. The Grizzlies can't play like there's another shot available and need to play with some legitimate urgency.
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Isalo addressed just how urgent the team needs to be against the Warriors, especially against Steph Curry.
"The level of urgency needed to guard him has to be at an incredibly high level," Iisalo said. "We often talk about a half-second advantage in the playoffs. If you relax or if you move, that's going to be the difference in winning or losing. He as a player really exemplifies that."
The Memphis Grizzlies know firsthand just how dangerous Steph Curry can be. Just two weeks ago, Curry put up an astonishing 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals against the Grizzlies. Even though Curry is 37 years old, he still has to be defended like he's 27.
Tuesday night is going to be a major test for the Memphis Grizzlies, one that'll prove if the team has learned anything during its volatile season. If Memphis fails, then they'll just have a harder test ahead of them in the Thunder.
