Grizzlies Coach Sends Blunt Message Regarding Future With Team
The Memphis Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, with All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way and Ja Morant battling injuries. However, it wasn't the same after the break, as Memphis dropped all the way to the eighth seed in the West despite an improved performance from Morant in the second half of the season.
Drawing the Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 1 showed they proved no match after a historic 51-point loss. Even going as far as blowing a 29-point lead in Game 3, the Grizzlies' season officially came to a close on Saturday following their Game 4 loss to the Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Toumas Iisalo was asked about his future with the organization.
When asked if he wanted to remain the permanent head coach for the Grizzlies, Iisalo responded just as you'd expect: "Yes, why not?"
Iisalo took over as head coach of the Grizzlies after the team parted ways with Taylor Jenkins after their March 27th loss to the Thunder. He went on to close out the regular season with a 4-4 record, dropping to the play-in tournament as a result.
The Grizzlies will have plenty of evaluating to do this summer, as the organization will have to evaluate the long-term futures of not only players, but with what they do at the head coaching position.
Related Articles
Zach Edey Makes NBA History in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4
Starting Lineup Change Announced in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4