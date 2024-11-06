Grizzlies Coach Takes Unexpected Leave of Absence vs Lakers
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, looking to get back above .500 in their ninth game of the season.
The Grizzlies already have a few key players sidelined with Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., and GG Jackson all listed on the injury report. With a shorthanded squad, the Grizzlies will need everyone to step up against LA.
Unfortunately for Memphis, head coach Taylor Jenkins will also be unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, due to a reported death in his family.
Assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo will take over as acting head coach against the Lakers, but all of Grizzlies nation is certainly thinking of the Jenkins family. Iisalo is a decorated European coach who certainly seems ready for the challenge of leading an NBA squad. Despite Jenkins' absence, the Grizzlies should be in good hands against LA.
Jenkins was the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year runner-up, as he led the Grizzlies to a 56-26 season and the second seed in the Western Conference. As the head coach of the Grizzlies, Jenkins has a 210-189 record, faulted by an injury-plagued 2023-24 season that brought them just 27 wins.
The Grizzlies face a Lakers squad that started the 2024-25 season 3-0, but have dropped three of their last four games. Memphis has started an even 2-2 at home, while the Lakers are 1-3 on the road. Of course, Taylor's situation is bigger than basketball, but this could be a massive victory for the short-handed Grizzlies to take down the LeBron James-led Lakers.
