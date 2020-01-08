Exciting Fourth Quarter Comeback Propels The Memphis Grizzlies Past The Minnesota Timberwolves

After a slow start, the Memphis Grizzlies, trailing by as many as 14 points, were able to mount an exciting fourth quarter comeback at home on Tuesday night as they roared back to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-112. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 28 points and he, alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant combined for 31 of the teams 37 points in the decisive final quarter.

“What a game, obviously a great comeback win for us," Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Jenkins said about his team's performance after the game. "Didn’t start off with the edge that we needed to [have], which we had seen the last couple of games. Defense wasn’t there pretty much in the first half, maybe even until the start of the second half, but we just found a way, picked it up. To end up with 12 steals, six blocked shots, obviously Jae [Crowder] set the tone for us with five steals. JJ [Jaren Jackson Jr.] continuing to block shots, three blocks. You go down the whole roster: starters, guys off the bench, [all with] three, four-plus rebounds. Obviously we started making some shots in that second half.

"I told the guys, ‘You know, they’re playing great in the first half, we just didn’t have it in the first half, we’re down five – we’ve got to pick up our urgency, pick up our aggressiveness on the defensive end," Jenkins would add. "They’re hitting some good shots, they’re hitting some tough shots. Found a way to just get some more impactful plays on the defensive end. Just a huge run there in the fourth quarter. Obviously winning the third quarter was huge, being [that we were] down at halftime. One of our better come-from-behind wins this season. We talked about before the game [about] getting back in front of our home fans, about how the building was rocking in that fourth quarter. It wasn’t just the made shots. When JJ hit that big three[-pointer], the crowd erupts, they call timeout. But you could just sense our crowd just continue to stay behind us all game, especially when we were getting some big stops.

"Didn’t have the edge for the beginning, but credit to these guys to keep fighting," Jenkins said about his team's effort. "The Timberwolves gave us a heck of a game for 48 minutes, came down to the wire. Proud of the execution in that fourth quarter against some different coverages. Ja [Morant] with some big plays, JJ with some big plays, other guys with some big plays, really stepping up as well.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks on the night and also went 4 of 10 from three-point range. Jackson entered the fourth quarter 1 of 7 but went 3 of 3 in the final quarter including two daggers in the closing minutes. Jackson also had 11 points of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Ja Morant had 25 points and 7 assists on the night including 10 in the fourth quarter. His finishes at the basketball were crucial to the team's win and he would talk about how his team would crank up the intensity in the second half.

“Something we had to do, we had to lock in and make sure we went out in the second half, brought some more energy," said Morant. "Like Jae [Crowder] started back for us, layups, got us going a little bit. We had to ramp it up even more, get some stops to be able to come out with a win.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

The Grizzlies now have two much needed days off after playing four games in six nights as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Spurs are currently one-half game ahead of Memphis for the eighth spot in the NBA Western Conference.