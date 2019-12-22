Memphis Grizzlies Showed Poise In Needed Home Victory Over The Sacramento Kings

After coming out flat to start the game, the Memphis Grizzlies (11-19) held their ground on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings (12-17 with a 119-115 victory. The Grizzlies were on the second night of a back to back and won their third straight home game.

The Grizzlies had a balanced effort offensively with seven players scoring double digits. Jaren Jackson Jr. would lead all Grizzlies in scoring with 18 points and did a phenomenal job defensively against the Kings talented core of bigs. Jackson recorded 4 blocked shots and only had 3 fouls in 30 minutes.

“Unbelievable," Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said about Jackson's defensive output. "Blocked shots, rebounds, deflections, we have him in positions where he has to man the paint. I thought he did a heck of a job contesting at the rim, not really fouling, came up with some big rebounds. That is huge. I keep hammering him: defense, defense, defense. This was obviously one of his best performances.”

Rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke played in their first back to back games on consecutive nights and Morant was admittedly a little worn for wear after the victory. Morant, who has been handled precautiously during a couple of stints for the sake of load management, would finish with 13 points and 4 assists on the night and would comment jokingly on his condition after the game.

“My legs were a little heavy tonight, but I mean, I have time to rest after [this game]," Morant said. "So I just tried to go out there, just give my all, do whatever I can to just help my team.”

The NBA is never in a shortage of high-level point guards and Morant was matched up against one of the league's youngest and best in De'Aaron Fox. Fox would finish with 22 points 3 rebounds and 4 assists on the night and Morant was complimentary of his game.

“He’s fast," said Morant about Fox. "He’s one of the guards in this league who can get downhill, finish, make plays for his teammates. I mean, I just look at my team – we played team defense [on him].”

Morant would also share how NBA leads can be lost and what his team did differently hold on to the lead against the Kings after they cut a double-digit halftime deficit (60-50) to three points (75-72) with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter. Memphis would answer scoring straight points to increase the lead back to (84-72) with 3:15 left in the quarter. They would maintain a lead for the rest of the game.

“Yeah, it’s just, we’re still learning," said Morant on losing and gaining leads so far this season. "I feel like that’s all it is. One game, like a couple games before, we lost the lead. Came back one night, had a lead, were able to hold on to it and win. Lost two games on the road recently on the road, same way: up double digits, lost. Tonight, we were able to win. So we’re kind of getting the hang of it.”

The Grizzlies will face off Monday at home against the San Antonio Spurs.