Grizzlies Emerge as Trade Suitor for $55 Million Star
The end of the Memphis Grizzlies' season was a concerning projection for their future outlook. After Memphis looked like a team that could be a top-3 seed in the Western Conference, they cratered to the Play-In Tournament and fired their tenured head coach, Taylor Jenkins, in the process.
With new head coach Tomas Iisalo at the helm, there is now a new face leading the team and a fresh approach to a squad featuring multiple stars, including Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Portland Trailblazers had a promising season themselves, finishing just outside of the Play-In but going on multiple stretches where they looked to be turning a corner. Scoot Henderson made a small leap, but a jump nonetheless, in his second season. Shaedon Sharpe continued to grow, Toumani Camara received high praise, and Donovan Clingan showed signs of an elite shot blocker.
Deni Avidja also emerged as a breakout star, averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 72 games played, including two triple-doubles. In March, Avdija averaged 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 51% from the field and 45.7% from three.
A new report from ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson revealed that the Grizzlies could be targeting one of the Blazers' stars to improve their roster.
"Although it is understood that no deal is imminent, Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers) has emerged as a trade target for the Grizzlies in multiple conversations with league sources," Dodson said.
He continued to say, "Sources tell ClutchPoints the Grizzlies are doing their due diligence on Avdija as the NBA Draft approaches. The highly competitive, Chauncey Billups and Scoot Henderson-led Trail Blazers are understood to be weighing whether to continue building around young talents like Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and Henderson or leverage their well-seasoned assets for future draft picks in a loaded 2026 class."
The Grizzlies would likely have to part with multiple draft picks and young assets such as Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, or even Zach Edey.
Avdija could also be a financially wise decision, given his "descending" contract, which "the Grizzlies will continue to target," according to Dodson.
