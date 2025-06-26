All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Executive Reveals Shocking Truth About Coaching Search

Liam Willerup

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies shocked the NBA world this season, and not in a way Memphis fans expected. Projected to head into the playoffs as a Top 6 seed, the Grizzlies made a shocking move to fire their franchise's winningest head coach in Taylor Jenkins, right before the postseason. A move that was never really explained, the Grizzlies made the bold decision to look elsewhere.

However, the Grizzlies already had their next head coach in house, as they promoted assistant Tuomas Iisalo to interim head coach before making him the new head coach after the season. Following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Grizzlies' general manager Zach Kleiman shared the shocking truth about their straightforward coaching search.

Kleiman told media members on Wednesday night that the team did not entertain any other coaching candidates before deciding to hire Tuomas Iisalo to become the franchise's next head coach.

However, after being brought from overseas to join Jenkins' staff, it was clear Iisalo was viewed as a top coaching candidate. Even though the Grizzlies' season didn't end as fans would've hoped, he'll now have a full offseason to figure out the team and steer them back in the right direction come the 2025-26 season.

After landing Cedric Coward in a trade-up during the 2025 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies will hope he can help fill the void left by Desmond Bane, and other players on the roster, such as Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey, can take another jump in their production next year.

Liam Willerup
