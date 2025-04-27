Grizzlies Executive’s Blunt Message After Thunder Series Loss
The Memphis Grizzlies might've entered the All-Star break as the second seed in the Western Conference, but their season ended in a far different situation. After winning the last play-in game, they matched themselves up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a matchup where they were the clear underdog from the jump, as seen by their 51-point loss in Game 1.
It remained at a similar level of dominance throughout the series, with the Grizzlies' season officially coming to a close on Saturday. While there are arguments that the series could've gone differently had Taylor Jenkins not been fired earlier in the year, Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman kept it blunt with his message in the end-of-season interviews.
“I don’t think we can look back at this series and say “oh we’re close!” No we’re not,” Kleiman told reporters Sunday. While the Thunder did hold the best record in the NBA this season, it's evident that the Grizzlies looked lost throughout the series.
On top of the humiliating loss in Game 1, the Grizzlies also blew a 29-point lead in Game 3, essentially the final blow to Memphis. In terms of the team outlook, the Grizzlies don't have a ton of room to make moves, especially since they don't have their first-round pick this year (via Marcus Smart trade).
As for players on the team, Jaren Jackson Jr. will be heading into the final year of his contract next season, while Marvin Bagley III, Luke Kennard, and Santi Aldama are all set to be free agents.
