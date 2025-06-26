Grizzlies Executive's Blunt Statement Amid Major Free Agency Decision
The Memphis Grizzlies have already made some major changes to their team this offseason, trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a multitude of draft picks. Furthermore, the franchise made a trade during the 2025 NBA Draft to go up and select Washington State wing Cedric Coward.
However, these aren't the only decisions that Memphis will have to make this offseason, as there are a handful of free agents and contract extensions on general manager Zach Kleiman's plate this summer. One of the biggest ones revolves around Santi Aldama, as Kleiman shared a blunt statement regarding his free agency on Wednesday night.
"We think very highly of Santi Aldama," Kleiman said during Memphis' post-first-round press conference. The 30th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Aldama broke out this season as a top reserve for Memphis, averaging 12.5 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. However, he's set to be a restricted free agent without an extension for next season.
Plenty of rumors have been circling around about potential sign-and-trades for Aldama, but it appears by Kleiman's response that he could look to keep the Spanish forward. The Grizzlies don't have much forward depth as it is, and Aldama provides spacing in the frontcourt. However, he'd have to come at a price that makes sense for Memphis.
With Jaren Jackson Jr. being extension-eligible this offseason, there are plenty of decisions to be made for Memphis. However, free agency opens next week, and they can't waste too much time with offer sheets likely to come in for Aldama.
