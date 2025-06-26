All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Executive's Blunt Statement Amid Major Free Agency Decision

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman's blunt statement regarding a major free agency decision

Liam Willerup

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) and center Zach Edey (14) during the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) and center Zach Edey (14) during the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have already made some major changes to their team this offseason, trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a multitude of draft picks. Furthermore, the franchise made a trade during the 2025 NBA Draft to go up and select Washington State wing Cedric Coward.

However, these aren't the only decisions that Memphis will have to make this offseason, as there are a handful of free agents and contract extensions on general manager Zach Kleiman's plate this summer. One of the biggest ones revolves around Santi Aldama, as Kleiman shared a blunt statement regarding his free agency on Wednesday night.

"We think very highly of Santi Aldama," Kleiman said during Memphis' post-first-round press conference. The 30th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Aldama broke out this season as a top reserve for Memphis, averaging 12.5 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. However, he's set to be a restricted free agent without an extension for next season.

Plenty of rumors have been circling around about potential sign-and-trades for Aldama, but it appears by Kleiman's response that he could look to keep the Spanish forward. The Grizzlies don't have much forward depth as it is, and Aldama provides spacing in the frontcourt. However, he'd have to come at a price that makes sense for Memphis.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. being extension-eligible this offseason, there are plenty of decisions to be made for Memphis. However, free agency opens next week, and they can't waste too much time with offer sheets likely to come in for Aldama.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Executive Reveals Shocking Truth About Coaching Search

Memphis Grizzlies Make Announcement on Trail Blazers Trade

Grizzlies Executive Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News