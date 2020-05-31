AllGrizzlies
Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Shows Love And Appreciation For Memphis During Series Of Peaceful Protests

Anthony Sain

The city where Jaren Jackson Jr. calls home for his NBA career has been a hotbed for the protests demanding justice for George Floyd in the aftermath of his murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. In response, the Grizzlies dynamic young power forward expressed his pride and his heartfelt love for Memphis and how its citizens have united via Twitter.

"With you" and "Say an extra prayer tonight," were the sentiments that Jackon shared on top of his eloquent words of appreciation for his "new hometown" that he posted to his account.

