Grizzlies Legend's Strong Reaction to Ja Morant Trade News Report
Despite a report from Howard Beck of The Ringer, no one truly believes that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade Ja Morant this offseason. However, after seeing Luka Doncic get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, anything is possible.
"Somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer," Beck said. "I’m just saying it’s one of those things I’m just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early.”
Beck's report prompted Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman to make a statement on potentially trading Ja Morant.
“I can’t blame other 'executives' for fantasizing about us trading Ja," Kleiman said. "But it’s just that - fantasy. We are not trading Ja. Continue to underestimate Ja, this team and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball.”
Kleiman's words echoed throughout the NBA atmosphere and received a strong reaction from one of the all-time Memphis Grizzlies greats. During an episode of the Grind City Media podcast, Tony Allen spoke about Kleiman's reaction to the Ja Morant trade reports.
"Zach, that's my boy Zach! I'm gonna text Zach. Listen, when the GM stands up for you like that and you ride for your city and you ride for your guys. Zach just turned me up with that one. I love that. I love that Z. That lets you know that he's no snake in the grass."
The unfortunate truth of the NBA after the Luka Doncic trade is that anything is possible. However, it has to feel good regardless for Ja Morant to hear his GM stand up for him in that manner.
