All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Legend's Strong Reaction to Ja Morant Trade News Report

Memphis Grizzlies legend and former Celtic Tony Allen reacted to the latest Ja Morant trade report

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a report from Howard Beck of The Ringer, no one truly believes that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade Ja Morant this offseason. However, after seeing Luka Doncic get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, anything is possible.

"Somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer," Beck said. "I’m just saying it’s one of those things I’m just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early.”

Beck's report prompted Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman to make a statement on potentially trading Ja Morant.

“I can’t blame other 'executives' for fantasizing about us trading Ja," Kleiman said. "But it’s just that - fantasy. We are not trading Ja. Continue to underestimate Ja, this team and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball.”

Kleiman's words echoed throughout the NBA atmosphere and received a strong reaction from one of the all-time Memphis Grizzlies greats. During an episode of the Grind City Media podcast, Tony Allen spoke about Kleiman's reaction to the Ja Morant trade reports.

"Zach, that's my boy Zach! I'm gonna text Zach. Listen, when the GM stands up for you like that and you ride for your city and you ride for your guys. Zach just turned me up with that one. I love that. I love that Z. That lets you know that he's no snake in the grass."

The unfortunate truth of the NBA after the Luka Doncic trade is that anything is possible. However, it has to feel good regardless for Ja Morant to hear his GM stand up for him in that manner.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News