Grizzlies Legend Sends Heartfelt Message After Tragic News

Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph reacted to the passing of FedEx founder Fred Smith

Logan Struck

Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Former Memphis Grizzles Zach Randolph talks with media prior the to the Memphis Grizzles against the Houston Rockets the at FedExForum. Randolph's number 50 will be retired by the Memphis Grizzles after the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the world learned about the tragic passing of FedEx founder Fred Smith.

FedEx has been a longtime partner with the Memphis Grizzlies, mainly since the franchise relocated from Vancouver, and the organization, like many others around the world, is mourning.

After the passing of Smith, Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"To my friend Richard Smith, and the entire Smith Family, I extend my deepest condolences. Fred Smith undoubtedly embodied what it means to be a blue collar guy, from a blue collar town. He personified grit and grind, coming from humble beginnings and working to create the company we all know and love today FedEx," Randolph wrote.

"Mr. Smith, I thank you for all that you gave to our home, Memphis. I personally cannot wait to fly in and out of what I hope will soon be the Frederick W. Smith International Airport."

Grizzlies chairman and owner Robert Pera also released a statement about the passing.

"On behalf of the entire Memphis Grizzlies organization, I want to express our deepest condolences to both the Smith and greater FedEx families," Pera said. "Fred Smith has been a driving force in the Memphis community since day one, and his endless contributions as a civic leader and corporate citizen are a part of an incredible legacy that will be remembered in our community and country forever. He will be deeply missed."

Smith had an incredible impact on Memphis and the Grizzlies organization that will certainly live on.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

