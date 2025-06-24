Grizzlies Legend Sends Heartfelt Message After Tragic News
On Sunday, the world learned about the tragic passing of FedEx founder Fred Smith.
FedEx has been a longtime partner with the Memphis Grizzlies, mainly since the franchise relocated from Vancouver, and the organization, like many others around the world, is mourning.
After the passing of Smith, Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"To my friend Richard Smith, and the entire Smith Family, I extend my deepest condolences. Fred Smith undoubtedly embodied what it means to be a blue collar guy, from a blue collar town. He personified grit and grind, coming from humble beginnings and working to create the company we all know and love today FedEx," Randolph wrote.
"Mr. Smith, I thank you for all that you gave to our home, Memphis. I personally cannot wait to fly in and out of what I hope will soon be the Frederick W. Smith International Airport."
Grizzlies chairman and owner Robert Pera also released a statement about the passing.
"On behalf of the entire Memphis Grizzlies organization, I want to express our deepest condolences to both the Smith and greater FedEx families," Pera said. "Fred Smith has been a driving force in the Memphis community since day one, and his endless contributions as a civic leader and corporate citizen are a part of an incredible legacy that will be remembered in our community and country forever. He will be deeply missed."
Smith had an incredible impact on Memphis and the Grizzlies organization that will certainly live on.