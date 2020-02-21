AllGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies Battled Back; Rallied Late In A Loss To The Sacramento Kings

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies already had a tough four-game road-trip ahead of them heading into Thursday nights game against the Sacramento Kings, but with them being the most winnable game on the trip, an opportunity was lost to start off on a good note.

My Thoughts On The Grizzlies Loss

The Kings jumped out early on the Grizzlies led by Harrison Barnes who had 14 points in the opening quarter on 4 of 4 shooting from three-point shooting.  Barnes would also go 7 for 7 from three to start the game before finishing 7 of 11. The Grizzlies would trail by as many as 18 points and would later trim the lead to one point in the final minutes of the game as the Kings would hang on to win, 129-125.  Barnes would finish with a game-high 32 points and De' Anthony Melton would lead the Grizzlies with 24 points.  

Melton would speak on the team's bench performance, and how they battled back in spite of the loss.

“(We) stay in attack mode," Melton said about the bench unit that scored a total of 61 points. "We’re young out there so we want to play to our strengths and we feel like our strengths is playing downhill, staying on the other team’s neck and constantly attacking. I feel like when we do that, we get a lot of success with it.”

0D692BA1-3680-4A58-96C6-68ECF75AE3FA
© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins would praise his team's desire and will to fight back as well.

“What a game," said Jenkins. "Obviously, first game coming back from the break, both teams I thought played really well in that first half. Tons of credit to the Kings, they were on fire. Multiple guys, obviously Harrison [Barnes] early, Kent [Bazemore] was big in the first half, De’Aaron [Fox] in the second half. Their defensive pressure, they made it tough for us. I’m really proud of our guys going down double digits, going down 18 in that second half. That never quit attitude, just continue to fight. Individual guys having some struggles here and there, but we just kept fighting."

"Obviously, we can be a whole lot better defensively," Jenkins would add. "I thought we did a pretty good job individually and rotating. Credit them (Sacramento) they were passing the ball great. They were super unselfish tonight. The Kings knocked down some big 3’s, but give ourselves a chance in a tough game like this against a team that was playing at a really high level. I’m proud of our guys. We just have to regroup and get to the next game.”

The Grizzlies (28-27) have a quick turnaround as they now prepare to take on the Lakers (41-12) tonight in Los Angeles.

