Grizzlies Make Announcement After Signing Ex-Warriors Guard
The Memphis Grizzlies have easily been one of the most active teams this offseason. They started things off by trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, receiving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and draft capital in return. Anthony has since been bought out by the franchise, while it looks as though Caldwell-Pope will serve as that veteran presence.
As for the rest of the moves, they made deals to lock up Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer on long-term deals. In free agency, they did bring in one of the breakout stars of the Eastern Conference this past season, announcing the signing became official on Monday.
According to Grizzlies PR, the team has signed a deal with ex-Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome. "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Ty Jerome to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," Grizzlies PR wrote.
"Jerome (6-5, 200) finished third in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting last season after averaging a career-high 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 19.9 minutes in 70 games (three starts) for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in nine playoff games during the Cavaliers' run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals...," they added.
According to reports, the deal is set to be three years and just shy of $28 million in total. Jerome was one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA last season and should help Memphis tremendously after Bane and Luke Kennard's departures.
Related Articles
Desmond Bane, Steven Adams Reunite at Grizzlies Star's Wedding
Ja Morant Shares Thoughts On NBA Champion Acquisition
Breaking: Grizzlies Agree to Buyout With Five-Year NBA Veteran