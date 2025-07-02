Grizzlies Make Announcement Following Star's Injury News
A little over 24 hours after it was reported that Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. signed a massive five-year, $240 million contract extension. Not only was it massive news for Jackson Jr., securing a big payday, but it was big news for the Grizzlies as they didn't have to ink him to a bigger deal since he missed out on All-NBA.
However, the celebration for Jackson Jr. barely even lasted 24 hours, as the star defensive forward was struck with some unfortunate news as the Grizzlies head into a pivotal 2025-26 season.
Reports surfaced on Tuesday afternoon that Jackson Jr. suffered a turf toe injury that will require surgery while playing in an off-site basketball game. The team neglected to establish a recovery timeline but indicated that they will be providing updates, in addition to the fact that Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr.: While participating in a live basketball run offsite, Jackson Jr. sustained a turf toe injury in his right foot, which upon expert evaluation yesterday, was determined to require a procedure to repair," per Grizzlies PR.
"An update and preliminary timeline will be provided following the procedure, but Jackson Jr. is expected to make a full recovery," read a team-issued statement on Tuesday evening," they added.
Availability has been somewhat of an issue throughout Jackson Jr.'s NBA career, as he's played 70+ games just twice in seven seasons. In fairness, he's coming off one of those seasons, as he started 74 games for Memphis last season. He averaged 22.2 points per game last season, just .3 points per game off the career-high of 22.5 points per game that he averaged in 2023-24 in 66 appearances.
