Grizzlies Make Announcement on Celtics, Pistons, Hawks Games
For the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll just be hoping to have a somewhat healthy team heading into the 2025-26 season. Both Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to miss some time to begin the regular season, and first-round pick Cedric Coward did not suit up for the team during the Summer League. Now, Grizzlies fans can mark in their calendars when they'll see their team again.
As shared in a press release by the Grizzlies, the team has made announcements on three preseason games happening in October. The following is the statement from the organization:
"The Grizzlies will tip-off their three-game preseason home stand against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. (all times Central) on Monday, Oct. 6. Memphis will face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. and conclude the home slate with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Single game tickets for preseason home games will go on sale at a later date."
The Grizzlies will also go on the road for their final two preseason games, facing the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat.
Looking at their three home matchups for the preseason, the Grizzlies will see three teams, all with unique situations, going into next year. The Pistons gave the New York Knicks a fight in the playoffs this past season, and look to return a healthy Jaden Ivey alongside their young core. As for the Celtics, it's a retooling year with Jayson Tatum sidelined, but playoff expectations remain.
As for the Hawks, they were one of the most improved teams this offseason, striking deals for Kristaps Porzingis as well as drafting Asa Newell from Georgia, acquiring an unprotected 2026 first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in the process. Memphis finished 3-2 last preseason, seeing strong performances then from rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells.
