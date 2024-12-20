Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Key Player After Warriors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off their highlight of the season, beating the Golden State Warriors 144-93. Their 51-point win is the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season and the second-largest margin in franchise history.
The Grizzlies decided to follow up their gigantic win with an optimistic injury update for Vince Williams Jr. Their 24-year-old guard has played in just three games this season, but their recent update suggests he will be back on the court soon.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Williams Jr. continues to progress well in his recovery from a Grade 3 right ankle sprain that he sustained during the Grizzlies' game against the Denver Nuggets on November 19. He is expected to return to play within 3-6 weeks."
Williams should certainly return ahead of February's trade deadline, giving the Grizzlies an extra boost on their bench to close out the regular season and into the playoffs.
Williams burst onto the scene as one of the NBA's most underrated guards last season, averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through 33 starts. The young guard gave Memphis a much-needed boost when they were dealing with a barrage of injuries.
The Grizzlies still have not put forward a full-strength lineup this season. Williams missed the first 12 games of the season, returned for three, and has since missed the last 13 with an ankle injury. Despite their injury trouble, the Grizzlies are 19-9 and sitting in second place in the West. Getting back some extra firepower would be huge for a team that already looks impressive.
