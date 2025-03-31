Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Key Player Before Celtics Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have had worse injury luck than any other NBA team over the past two seasons, and they continue to suffer.
Standout forward Brandon Clarke suffered a season-ending PCL sprain in his right knee on March 19, but the Grizzlies have now announced a new injury update before they face off against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for forward/center Brandon Clarke:
"Over the course of several consultations, a unanimous recommendation was made for Clarke to begin a non-operative treatment and rehabilitation plan for a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee. He sustained the injury during the Grizzlies' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 19.
"Subsequently, Clarke has received an orthobiologic injection and is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2025-26 regular season."
Clarke played in just six games during the 2023-24 season, and is now dealing with another major injury. Through six years in the league, Clarke has yet to play over 64 games in a season, as many fans, and likely the organization, are growing concerned about his health.
Clarke finished his 2024-25 campaign averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while efficiently shooting 62.1% from the field. The Grizzlies will certainly feel Clarke's absence in the postseason, but they certainly hope he makes a full recovery in time for next season.
Related Articles
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Grizzlies Coach's Blunt Statement on Zach Edey After Lakers Game
Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Taylor Jenkins Firing After Lakers Game