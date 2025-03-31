All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Key Player Before Celtics Game

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced an injury update for Brandon Clarke before facing the Boston Celtics

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have had worse injury luck than any other NBA team over the past two seasons, and they continue to suffer.

Standout forward Brandon Clarke suffered a season-ending PCL sprain in his right knee on March 19, but the Grizzlies have now announced a new injury update before they face off against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for forward/center Brandon Clarke:

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15)
Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Over the course of several consultations, a unanimous recommendation was made for Clarke to begin a non-operative treatment and rehabilitation plan for a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee. He sustained the injury during the Grizzlies' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 19.

"Subsequently, Clarke has received an orthobiologic injection and is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2025-26 regular season."

Clarke played in just six games during the 2023-24 season, and is now dealing with another major injury. Through six years in the league, Clarke has yet to play over 64 games in a season, as many fans, and likely the organization, are growing concerned about his health.

Clarke finished his 2024-25 campaign averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while efficiently shooting 62.1% from the field. The Grizzlies will certainly feel Clarke's absence in the postseason, but they certainly hope he makes a full recovery in time for next season.

