All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Make Ja Morant Injury Announcement Before Timberwolves Game

The Memphis Grizzlies have released a Ja Morant injury announcement

Liam Willerup

Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day today, the NBA has a jam-packed schedule starting from the morning and going all the way through the night, with the Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers ending it off. Looking toward the earlier slate of games, the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off.

With the Wolves and Grizzlies, it's a tale of two injury situations for the Western Conference opponents. As for Minnesota, it was just announced that guard Donte DiVincenzo would be out indefinitely as he nurses a left big toe injury. For the Grizzlies, they just received great news that their star player is set to return.

After being upgraded from questionable to probable earlier today, the Grizzlies have announced that guard Ja Morant will be available for Memphis after missing the previous contest against San Antonio.

Today will mark Morant's 25th contest of the season, as he's already been disqualified from the 65-game threshold to earn regular-season awards. Regardless, a healthy Morant can be what the Grizzlies need in order to jump the Houston Rockets and gain control of the second seed in the West.

Additionally, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that 2023 Second Team All-Rookie GG Jackson could be in line to make his season debut after impressing in his three games with the Memphis Hustle.

Tip-off is set between Minnesota and Memphis at 11:30 AM PST on TNT.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News