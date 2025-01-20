Grizzlies Make Ja Morant Injury Announcement Before Timberwolves Game
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day today, the NBA has a jam-packed schedule starting from the morning and going all the way through the night, with the Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers ending it off. Looking toward the earlier slate of games, the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off.
With the Wolves and Grizzlies, it's a tale of two injury situations for the Western Conference opponents. As for Minnesota, it was just announced that guard Donte DiVincenzo would be out indefinitely as he nurses a left big toe injury. For the Grizzlies, they just received great news that their star player is set to return.
After being upgraded from questionable to probable earlier today, the Grizzlies have announced that guard Ja Morant will be available for Memphis after missing the previous contest against San Antonio.
Today will mark Morant's 25th contest of the season, as he's already been disqualified from the 65-game threshold to earn regular-season awards. Regardless, a healthy Morant can be what the Grizzlies need in order to jump the Houston Rockets and gain control of the second seed in the West.
Additionally, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that 2023 Second Team All-Rookie GG Jackson could be in line to make his season debut after impressing in his three games with the Memphis Hustle.
Tip-off is set between Minnesota and Memphis at 11:30 AM PST on TNT.
