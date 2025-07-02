Grizzlies Make Latest Announcement On Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury News
The Memphis Grizzlies have made some major changes to their roster this offseason, with the first being their trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. They followed that up by rerouting assets from that deal to trade up to 11th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and select wing Cedric Coward. Furthermore, they locked in extensions for key players and added standout guard Ty Jerome.
While the Grizzlies will look different next season, they still have their star duo in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Fans will be looking forward to an improved season from Morant, while Jackson Jr.'s recent injury news has some worried. However, a recent announcement by the organization has provided clarity.
The following is an announcement made by the Grizzlies PR team:
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a successful procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot. Jackson Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately 12 weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
With the reevaluation date set for 12 weeks, that would be on September 24th, 2025, based on the date of this announcement. With the NBA season set to begin in mid-to-late October, that should allow time for Jackson Jr. to get healthy and ready for the season, even though he won't have a full regular offseason under his belt.
Jackson Jr. recently agreed to a massive five-year, $240 million extension with the Grizzlies, which will lock him up for the next six seasons as he finishes out the remaining year on his previous deal. With that much money tied up in Jackson Jr., expectations will remain high despite this setback.
Related Articles
New Grizzlies Star Reveals Harsh Truth About Departure
Grizzlies Make Announcement Following Star's Injury News
Jaren Jackson Jr. Makes Major Announcement Following Contract Extension