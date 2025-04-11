Grizzlies Make Major Jaylen Wells Injury Announcement
The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready for the NBA playoffs here shortly, as they'll travel to Denver to face the Nuggets Friday night before finishing their season at home on Sunday. With several outcomes remaining, it's unsure whether or not the Grizzlies will have to earn their way through the play-in tournament first.
Regardless, the Grizzlies will have to make do with the players they have, especially after Brandon Clarke was ruled out for the remainder of the season weeks ago. However, an update has finally been provided by the Grizzlies on rookie forward Jaylen Wells, revealing the harsh but expected truth about his status.
Grizzlies PR shared the following statement regarding Wells:
"On Tuesday in Charlotte, Wells fractured his right wrist and sustained a concussion and facial laceration in a hard fall following a fast-break dunk in the second quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Hornets. Wells is expected to make a full recovery but likely will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
While the report does say likely to miss, that could mean a potential return for Wells would only be in play if the Grizzlies advanced far enough into the playoffs, such as the Conference Finals or NBA Finals.
Even though it was expected he'd miss significant time, it's a tough loss for the Grizzlies. Wells concludes his rookie season with 79 games played and averages of 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
