Grizzlies Make Major Zach Edey Injury Announcement
The Memphis Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference at the All-Star break, and ended their 2024-25 season with a horrendous four-game series sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder. While it was clear the Thunder were the better team, the Grizzlies didn't even look like they belonged at one point.
Luckily for Memphis, aside from their core of Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, and Desmond Bane, they still have a young core to look toward for the future. The two standouts of that group are 2024 draftees Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, who both earned All-Rookie First Team honors. While Wells suffered a season-ending injury earlier, it looks as though Edey is joining him in recovery.
The Grizzlies have made an announcement on Edey's injury situation, following up on a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for center Zach Edey:
During an offseason training session this week, Edey re-sprained his left ankle. Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity, which will require Edey to undergo surgery to address the laxity and re-stabilize his ankle," Memphis' PR team wrote.
"A preliminary timeline will be provided following surgery, but Edey is expected to make a full recovery," the Grizzlies added. However, according to Charania's report, the injury could cause Edey to miss the start of the 2025-26 season.
While the Grizzlies still have center depth in Jay Huff, Brandon Clarke, and can play Jackson Jr. there, this injury could affect how Memphis approaches free agency with Santi Aldama and Marvin Bagley III.
