Grizzlies Make Significant Injury Announcement On Key Player
The 2023-24 season for the Memphis Grizzlies was a complete disaster due to injuries, with over 30 players playing some sort of minutes for them as they landed the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It was a blessing for them, however, leading them to landing two of the top rookies this season in Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey.
Memphis might not have the best roster in the Western Conference, but they might have the deepest one. However, injuries have continued to linger for the team this season, as Memphis just announced they are set to be without one of their top rotational pieces for the remainder of the season.
As reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and by the Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke is set to miss the rest of the season due to a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee. Here's what the Grizzlies had to say in their statement:
"Clarke has been diagnosed with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee, which he sustained during a fall to the floor in the first quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 19. Clarke is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, and further updates will be provided after a treatment plan and timeline are set."
A major loss to their rotation, Clarke ends the 2024-25 season with averages of 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 64 games played.
Related Articles
Former NBA All-Star Calls Out Bronny James Hypocrisy
Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Injury Report
Former NBA Veteran's Honest Statement After Bronny James Performance