Grizzlies Make Unfortunate Injury Announcement On Ty Jerome
The Memphis Grizzlies will begin the 2025-26 NBA season at home on Wednesday, welcoming in the New Orleans Pelicans as they looked to bounce back from a disappointing an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign. As the contest approaches, both sides won't be at full strength with key rotation players and starters expected to begin the season on the sideline.
The Grizzlies have especially been battling the injury bug, but recently got positive news on Ja Morant as he'll be good to go for the season opener, giving Memphis their All-Star duo of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, a new update on Monday provides where things stand with offseason acquisition Ty Jerome.
According to an announcement from the Grizzlies, Grizzlies Jerome is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks after being diagnosed with a high-grade right calf strain that he suffered in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Heat. Jerome inked a three-year, $27.6 million deal in July, coming off a breakout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How Vital Is Jerome To The Grizzlies?
Given Jerome has really only played in two preseason games, since he played just four minutes before leaving the contest against the Heat, it's hard to tell exactly what his entire role will be with Memphis.
However, given Memphis lost their best two perimeter shooters in Luke Kennard and Desmond Bane this offseason, Jerome will be expected to fill the void as a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter. Last season with the Cavaliers, Jerome averaged 12.5 points per game, converting 43.9% of his shots from beyond the arc and 51.6% of his field goals.
Starting Jerome alongside Morant would be tough for Memphis defensively, but the two could very well see plenty of minutes next to each other in certain lineups. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should hold his spot in the starting lineup as long as he can provide his three-and-D capabilities, but Jerome can make a strong case if he continues to shoot well and improves defensively.
While Jerome could return in four weeks, it would still be sooner than backup Scotty Pippen Jr., who's toe injury has him sidelined for at least 12 weeks. Therefore, upon Jerome's return, he'll take on the role as the primary backup guard that Cam Spencer and Javon Small are likely to occupy in the meantime.
Making under $10 million a year, Jerome has a chance to be one of the best bargain contracts in the NBA if he's able to continue playing at the form he was in with Cleveland once he returns to the court for Memphis.