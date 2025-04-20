All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Make Unfortunate NBA History vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1

Memphis Grizzlies make unfortunate NBA history vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 loss

Liam Willerup

Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies were once the second seed in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break. However, a late second-half collapse led them to end up with the eighth seed in the West after the play-in tournament, setting up a first-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City finished with the league's best regular-season record with 68 wins and heads into this year's playoffs looking to improve upon their second-round exit last season. With MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way and a top-notch supporting cast, the Thunder showed their dominance in a Game 1 performance that the Grizzlies will look to erase from their consciousness.

Only needing 23 minutes from Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder cruised their way to a dominant 131-80 Game 1 victory. As a result, the Grizzlies suffered the largest Game 1 defeat in NBA history by a margin of 51 points. Only two Memphis players finished with double-digit points, those being Ja Morant and Marvin Bagley III.

The Grizzlies held a four-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Thunder then took the lead and never looked back, getting up by as much as 56 points. Oklahoma City played 13 players in the win, as four players had a plus/minus of 30 or better.

A humiliating loss for the Grizzlies, who at one point this season looked like contenders, they'll look to put up a more valiant effort in Game 2 on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Mistakes in Grizzlies vs Warriors Game

Draymond Green's Message to Ja Morant After Warriors-Grizzlies

Grizzlies Players React to Controversial Finish in Warriors Play-In Game

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News