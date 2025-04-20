Grizzlies Make Unfortunate NBA History vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1
The Memphis Grizzlies were once the second seed in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break. However, a late second-half collapse led them to end up with the eighth seed in the West after the play-in tournament, setting up a first-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oklahoma City finished with the league's best regular-season record with 68 wins and heads into this year's playoffs looking to improve upon their second-round exit last season. With MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way and a top-notch supporting cast, the Thunder showed their dominance in a Game 1 performance that the Grizzlies will look to erase from their consciousness.
Only needing 23 minutes from Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder cruised their way to a dominant 131-80 Game 1 victory. As a result, the Grizzlies suffered the largest Game 1 defeat in NBA history by a margin of 51 points. Only two Memphis players finished with double-digit points, those being Ja Morant and Marvin Bagley III.
The Grizzlies held a four-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Thunder then took the lead and never looked back, getting up by as much as 56 points. Oklahoma City played 13 players in the win, as four players had a plus/minus of 30 or better.
A humiliating loss for the Grizzlies, who at one point this season looked like contenders, they'll look to put up a more valiant effort in Game 2 on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Admits Mistakes in Grizzlies vs Warriors Game
Draymond Green's Message to Ja Morant After Warriors-Grizzlies
Grizzlies Players React to Controversial Finish in Warriors Play-In Game