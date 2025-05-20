Grizzlies Make Zach Edey Announcement After Latest News
The Memphis Grizzlies ended their 2024-25 season in disappointing fashion, getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
While the Grizzlies are heading into the offseason with some uncertainty, there were a few glaring bright spots that they can look forward to as they build toward the future. The Grizzlies' rookie duo of Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells was exceptional, and a recent nod from the NBA recognized that.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced its All-Rookie teams, with Edey and Wells both getting First Team nods.
Via NBA Communications: "The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:
▪️ Stephon Castle of @spurs
▪️ Zach Edey of @memgrizz
▪️ Zaccharie Risacher of @ATLHawks
▪️ Alex Sarr of @WashWizards
▪️ Jaylen Wells of @memgrizz"
Edey finished his 2024-25 rookie campaign, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 58% from the field. The Grizzlies selected the 7-foot-4 phenom with the ninth-overall pick in last year's draft, and he ended up making an instant impact in Memphis.
The Grizzlies released a statement following the announcement of Edey and Wells making the All-Rookie First Team.
"The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey and wing Jaylen Wells were named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie First Team.
This marks the first time that rookie teammates have earned First Team honors in the same season since Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke accomplished the feat for the 2019-20 Grizzlies. It is the third time in franchise history that Grizzlies have been represented by multiple players on the All-Rookie First Team (Pau Gasol and Shane Battier in 2001-02)."
Edey and Wells have certainly cemented themselves as a major part of Memphis' future plans, which is exactly what the franchise needs in a time of uncertainty. The rookie duo both finished top-five in NBA Rookie of the Year voting as well, as they continue to get well-deserved honors from the league after incredible first-year campaigns.