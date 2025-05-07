Grizzlies Player’s Honest Ja Morant Statement Amid Trade Rumors
The Memphis Grizzlies had high hopes entering the All-Star break, holding the second-best record in the Western Conference and looking like they could be a problem come playoff time. However, problems were the only thing that happened leading up to the playoffs, as the Grizzlies dropped to eighth in the conference and fired head coach Taylor Jenkins.
Following a first-round series sweep from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Grizzlies will have to ponder if they want to run it back with the same group again next year, as they haven't made many moves around this core. One name that continues to be rumored is Ja Morant, and teammate Jaylen Wells delivered a blunt statement about the trade rumors.
"I don't know what Memphis is without Ja," Wells said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. Coming off an impressive rookie season that will most certainly land him on an All-Rookie team, Wells doesn't seem to see a situation where Morant isn't with the Grizzlies.
Memphis selected Morant second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, and blossomed into a star by his third season in the league, finishing fifth in MVP voting. However, he has since regressed, playing in only 59 games over the last two seasons, and is still owed over $120 million on his contract with three years left.
If Morant does become available, he should still be a hot target for teams looking to add a dynamic guard in their backcourt. Set to turn 26 before the start of next season, there's still plenty of good basketball left for Morant if he can get and stay healthy.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Sends Message on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Post
Ex-Grizzlies Player's Bold Karl-Anthony Towns Take After Knicks-Celtics