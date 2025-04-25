Grizzlies Players React to Ja Morant Injury After Thunder Game
After getting destroyed by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two games of the series, the Memphis Grizzlies were looking to make a statement and pick up a much-needed win at home in Game 3.
Unfortunately, after taking a commanding lead, everything changed for Memphis.
The Grizzlies stormed out to take as much as a 29-point lead in the first half of Thursday's game against the Thunder, but one play changed the course of the game. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant went up for a fastbreak dunk when Thunder guard and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Lu Dort dangerously undercut him.
Morant took a very scary fall on the play, ultimately exiting Thursday's game early and did not return. At the time of Morant's injury, the Grizzlies led by 27, but by the final buzzer, the Thunder came back to win 114-108.
After the loss, multiple Grizzlies players admitted how much Morant's injury impacted the game.
"He's the head of the snake," Scotty Pippen Jr. said about Morant. "When you lose someone like that, it definitely alters and shifts the whole team."
Pippen Jr. stepped up big time on Thursday night, dropping 28 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on 8-16 shooting from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arc, but the Grizzlies not having Morant certainly sparked Oklahoma City's comeback.
"Obviously, it's always tougher when you don't have somebody like Ja. He's our best player," Santi Aldama said. "Not really an excuse or reason, you just gotta win the game regardless... It's tough to see somebody go down like that, especially Ja. He brings the energy... but at some point we just gotta win the game."
Of course, it is hard for any team to continue to play well after their star player goes down with an injury, but the Grizzlies blowing a 29-point lead is inexcusable.
The Grizzlies will have another opportunity at home against the Thunder on Saturday for Game 4, as they look to avoid the series sweep, although Morant's status will certainly be uncertain.