Grizzlies Predicted to Finish Near Lakers, Warriors in Conference Standings
With the regular season fast-approaching, predictions of team records, award recipients, and more have begun. The most recent came from Bleacher Report.
The Memphis Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins with a mere handful of games left in the regular season," the site wrote, prefacing a positive appraisal. "They still won 48 contests with a point differential that says they actually should have won 53."
Grizzlies Receive Record Prediction
Memphis finished with the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference last season, earning its way to the playoffs after a win over the Dallas Mavericks in the winner-take-all game of the Play-In Tournament. From there, a meeting with the Thunder fell far from in its favor.
A series of roster changes headlined the list of reasons for a worse record prediction this season compared to last. Bleacher Report has the Grizzlies finishing 46-36 on the season, just below the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at 47-35.
"Desmond Bane's exit hurts the bottom line, as do offseason surgeries for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey," the site wrote, "both of which will impact the early part of the year. Though the Grizzlies are still deep enough to tread water at less than full strength, they're unlikely to spring out of the gates in October and November."
Ja Morant isn't keen on keeping track of outside noise.
"Number one, for me, my goal is to win," the point guard said. "Obviously being a winner, bringing a championship here. But it's more than that for me. Off the court is probably the biggest thing. Being the best Ja I can be on and off the court, for the city."
Per Bleacher Report, the Grizzlies' success is contingent on how well they run the pick-and-roll, though a lack of shooting could be their downfall. That and injuries.
"If Edey is hampered by ankle issues following surgery," the site wrote, "the front line will be a little light and probably struggle to rebound."
With a few weeks remaining until the beginning of the regular season, Memphis can begin finding its identity early to play beyond its weak spots.
That's Tuomas Iisalo's mindset, anyway. "Playing against us should be like going to the dentist," the coach said. "It should be an unpleasant experience."
The Grizzlies begin their season at home on October 22nd against the New Orleans Pelicans.