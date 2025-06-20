All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Predicted To Land Versatile Wing In 2025 NBA Mock Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies could be looking for a wing in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Washington State guard Cedric Coward seems to fit the bill

Matt Guzman

Nov 21, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Cedric Coward (0) controls the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles guard Andrew Cook (9) in the first half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Cedric Coward might have had the quote of the draft. And it happened before the lottery order was even decided. “If I'm going against you on the court, I'm trying to kill you," he said. "I'm trying to take your head off. That's all it is."

Coward began his collegiate career at the Division III level before transferring to Eastern Michigan for two seasons and finishing his career with the Washington State Cougars. As a senior, Coward averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, and 3.7 assists in six games before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Despite the small sample size at the Division I level, Coward is set to go in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. A recent mock by CBS Sports has the Memphis Grizzlies taking him at No. 16.

"Memphis likes drafting older players," CBS Sports wrote, "and it makes sense here given Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are in their primes. Few wings in this class bring the combination of length, athleticism and shooting that Coward can provide."

It went on: "He'll turn 22 during his rookie season, which means that he could be a low-cost role player during an important moment in the franchise's competitive timeline. If Coward is quick to meet his defensive ceiling, he could be a rotational mainstay in Memphis early."

The Grizzlies are looking for a way to elevate their roster over the offseason after being swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. After dealing Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, it seems like there could be a gap for a player like Coward to fill.

He's certainly ready for that. "When I step on the court, now it's go time in between those four lines," Coward said. "It's a battle. And you don't win battles by being friends.”

