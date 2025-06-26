Grizzlies Predicted To Take All-American Wing in 2025 NBA Draft
The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, as trades are already happening with teams making moves up the board to land certain prospects. In a matter of minutes, the Phoenix Suns have made several trades to and they will now be starting off the second round with the 31st overall pick via a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they are slated to select 48th overall in the second round, after making a trade up during the first round to land Washington State wing Cedric Coward. After landing Jaylen Wells, an All-Rookie First Team performer, last year in the second round, the Grizzlies will look to do so again. According to The Athletic, they could end up with an All-American wing.
According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, he has the Grizzlies selecting Wisconsin wing John Tonje with the 48th overall pick. Transferring over from Missouri for the 2024-25 season, Tonje had a breakout season in his sixth year of college. He averaged 19.6 points per game and shot 38.8% from three, earning Second Team AP All-American honors in the process.
The Grizzlies are already set at point guard, with Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr. holding that down, but could use some more wing depth after Desmond Bane's departure. Adding depth at the center position could also be an option, but Memphis may look to resign Santi Aldama and sure up their frontcourt there.
The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to get underway at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Executive's Blunt Statement Amid Major Free Agency Decision
Grizzlies Executive Reveals Shocking Truth About Coaching Search