Grizzlies Predicted to Take Elite Defender in Way-Too-Early 2026 NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft was a loaded class, topped with guys like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, but next year's is expected to be even better. Of course, the 2026 NBA Draft is far away, but it is so loaded with talent that experts have to look into it early.
At the top of next year's class are Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer, while a handful of others seem to also have star potential at the next level.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released a way-too-early 2026 NBA mock draft, projecting next year's top ten.
1. Washington Wizards - Darryn Peterson, Kansas
2. Utah Jazz - AJ Dybantsa, BYU
3. Brooklyn Nets - Cameron Boozer, Duke
4. Charlotte Hornets - Nate Ament, Tennessee
5. Sacramento Kings - Mikel Brown Jr, Louisville
6. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) - Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
7. Chicago Bulls - Karim Lopez, Mexico
8. Atlanta Hawks (via NO) - Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Dame Sarr, Duke
10. Miami Heat - Dash Daniels, Australia
Of course, the Memphis Grizzlies being able to select two top-ten talents stands out, especially with who they take at the sixth pick.
Jayden Quaintance, a 6-foot-9 big man, will be 18 years old by draft night despite being a sophomore in college. The young talent reclassified to enroll at Arizona State a year early, but injuries held him back during his freshman campaign.
What makes Jayden Quaintance special?
In his freshman season, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game, and is now on his way to Kentucky for his sophomore campaign. While he is recovering from a torn ACL, he is regarded as one of the most promising defensive prospects for next year's draft, especially with his 7-foot-5 wingspan and high-level tools.
"Younger than several highly touted rising high school seniors, Quaintance had a highly productive freshman season at Arizona State, ranking as one of the best shot blockers in college basketball," Givony wrote. "He has a chiseled frame, huge hands and a 7-foot-5 wingspan and is exceptionally mobile. NBA teams will be monitoring how he bounces back from the ACL surgery he had in March, and that might require a slower start at Kentucky."
Slotting Quaintance next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis' frontcourt would create some incredible defensive lineups for the Grizzlies, as taking a chance on the young big man makes complete sense for the franchise.