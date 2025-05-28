Grizzlies Predicted to Target Giannis Antetokounmpo in Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies ended their 2024-25 campaign with a first-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking another underwhelming season. Since drafting star point guard Ja Morant second overall in 2019, the Grizzlies have made it past the first round of the playoffs just once, and this offseason could be the time to change things up in Memphis.
The Grizzlies have plenty of young talent to build a foundation around, but will it ever be good enough to compete for a title? With multiple big-name stars potentially on the trade block this summer, the Grizzlies might have an opportunity to go all-in.
There has been plenty of talk about superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks parting ways this offseason, and with no clear landing spot if he becomes available, the Grizzlies could be the team to make a move.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale named the Grizzlies a team that could make a "surprise push" for the Bucks' two-time MVP.
"Constructing a package around Jaren Jackson Jr. or Ja Morant has to at least get the Bucks' attention," Favale wrote. "...From there, Memphis' proposal can be burnished with a bunch of firsts—the team has all of its own after this year—and some combination of younger players like Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer and GG Jackson II. The Grizzlies have the additional salaries to make the rest of the math work."
At his worst, Antetokounmpo is still a top-four player in the NBA and would likely help any team ascend into championship contention, including the Grizzlies. If the Grizzlies could get a deal done for Antetokounmpo without tearing down their entire framework, it would be worth it.