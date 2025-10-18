All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Receive Major Blow After Latest Scotty Pippen Jr. News

Scotty Pippen Jr. will miss extended time to begin the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday

Farbod Esnaashari

Sep 29, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. speaks to media during a press conference on media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. speaks to media during a press conference on media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without another one of their key pieces to begin the regular season.

Announced Saturday afternoon, fourth-year forward Scotty Pippen Jr. will miss at least 12 weeks after dealing with nagging toe soreness during the preseason. ESPN first reported his timeline.

Per Grizzlies: “Pippen will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address ongoing discomfort in his left big toe. Pippen is expected to make a full recovery, and a timeline for his return will be provided following the procedure.”

How Long Will Pippen Jr. be Out?

To make matters worse, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Pippen Jr. will be out for 12 weeks.

Last season, Pippen averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3 for Memphis.

Even with a dip in offensive output, his 79 appearances last season were a career high — well beyond either of his previous two years, which included stints in the G League.

Safe to say, Pippen is eager to make his mark again.

“I’m feeling good, man,” the guard said ahead of training camp, prior to his injury. “Definitely (people are sleeping on us). That’s been the story of the last couple years of Memphis and the story of my career, so I think people are definitely sleeping on us.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr.
Oct 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Before entering the NBA, Pippen was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 20 points per game during his sophomore and junior seasons. Despite his scoring prowess, the Commodores never found consistent team success.

The Grizzlies haven’t made deep postseason runs, but they’ve avoided the basement, too. That middle ground might be what’s fueling Pippen ahead of the new season.

“I feel like everyone’s excited,” Pippen said. “I feel like this is our year. Last year we kind of started hot and kind of took a little dip. This year, I feel like we’re all excited and ready to get to it.”

Pippen will just have to wait a little longer before making his debut.

No Point Guards Left?

Without Pippen Jr., the Grizzlies are now down three different point guards. The team has injuries to Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, and Pippen Jr. Fortunately, it seems like Morant may be poised to return on opening night, but the load he may have to carry will be too high.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the Grizzlies have no depth at the point guard position, then Morant may find himself getting quickly injured again, especially with his history.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

14-Year NBA Veteran covering multiple teams on Sports Illustrated. Throughout the years, Farbod has been featured on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Forbes, and various live television outlets.

Home/News