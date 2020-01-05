The Memphis Grizzlies Win Going Away Against The Los Angeles Clippers On The Road

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled all season to maintain double-digit leads all season but during their Saturday evening matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, they were able to not just hold on to the lead but ended up running away on them in a 140-114 rout.

Jae Crowder had a breakout performance leading all scorers with 27 points. He would also add 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks to his incredibly well-rounded performance. He was 6 of 11 from three-point range and did an exceptional job defending Kawhi Leonard who finished with 24 points on 8 of 24 shooting. Crowder has played well over the last two games after missing games due to injury.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“I am proud of our guys," Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said about his team's ability to add to their lead over the course of the game. "This is a heck of a road win. Obviously, it was a tough game the other night in Sacramento. For our guys to come out and set a tone in the first quarter, a little slippage in the second quarter, and I have to give the Clippers credit there. But then to come out in the third quarter and to set a tone with another 30 plus quarter, holding them to 23 points. I thought our defensive activity was unbelievable, Kawhi Leonard is a tough cover, Lou Williams is a tough cover, Montrezl Harrell is a tough cover, but for us, our defensive activity was huge"

"I am super proud of our guys," Jenkins would add. "Offensively to rack up 36 assists and share the ball against one of the best defenses in the league. This is a great win - a great team win. Obviously, our starters played great, but I saw production from the guys off the bench, plus/ minuses, guys just having an impact. Whether guys were scoring, getting deflections, steals, rebounds or assists, everyone contributed to this game, and I’m proud.”

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Jackson Jr. would have a great game as well finishing with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks. He was 9 of 10 from the field overall and made 3 of his 4 three-point attempts. Jaren was assertive and found his offense from several spots on the floor. Jackson would speak on the team's defensive effort and how they were able to bounce back after a tough loss to the Kings.

“I think early on our defense picked up," Jackson said. "That led to our offense. When we make shots, it’s easy. Thank god, a lot were going in early. We just stayed consistent with it.”

Jackson on the Kings loss and bouncing back.

“Especially last game in Sacramento, we didn’t win but came back [to win in LA today]," said Jackson. "We just got back to it and came out with energy against one of the top teams in the West. This was huge for us, but we have another game tomorrow."

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant also had a game that reminded the NBA why he is the favorite to win the NBA Rookie Of The Year Award. Morant would finish with 22 points and 9 assists on the night including a step-back jumper that earned the approval of Clippers guard Lou Williams.

Morant on the Clippers win and keeping the lead

"Gives us a lot of confidence actually," Morant said on the win. "We actually [had a double-digit lead against them] at home, but we lost the lead late. They won on the offensive rebounds and we weren’t able to get a shot at the end. It’s just learning. We’re just going out, playing hard, and sticking with the plan. We got up and lost a couple of leads this year, being up double-digits. We were able to keep the lead tonight.”

“Just being smart," Morant would add on keeping the lead. "Normally, we try to get stops and get out and run. They made some shots and went on a run on their own. We knew late in the game we had to get stops against some great teams we played against. We had to be smart on the offensive end. We were giving up good shots for great shots.”

The Grizzlies (14-22) now have a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns (14-21) Sunday on the road in a back to back contest.