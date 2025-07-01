Grizzlies Star Breaks Silence Following Major News
The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to sign Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million max contract extension soon after free agency began, locking in the former Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Star. They'll have to make a couple of moves to make the money work, like finding a way to move on from Cole Anthony's contract, but Jackson will be back for the long term.
Jackson is coming off arguably his best season in the NBA, averaging 22.2 PPG while shooting 37.5% from three. He's increased his efficiency as a scorer, and while he's not blocking as many shots as he was in his DPOY season, he's still an impactful defender.
Jaren Jackson took to X/Twitter to thank the city of Memphis and the organization now that he's locked in.
"the M will teach you who you are . w love . it’s always grit n grind when we’re out here at all costs," Jackson shared.
"still feel like I remember moving here yesterday. year 7. I am incredibly thankful for everyone who has impacted my time here. to much more ahead . always been the M," he added.
The Grizzlies selected Jackson fourth overall out of Michigan State in the loaded 2018 draft class, right between Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Jackson has developed into a great player for Memphis, and someone they wanted to make sure they held onto.
When the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, some thought they would be looking to tear the team down, but they've made some big moves, like signing Ty Jerome, to shore out the roster. They should still be highly competitive in a deep Western Conference.
Related Articles
Jaren Jackson Jr. Makes Major Announcement Following Contract Extension
Breaking: Memphis Grizzlies Signing Breakout Cavaliers Guard
NBA Fans React To Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Massive Extension With Grizzlies