Grizzlies Star Reacts to Sabrina Ionescu's Viral Game-Winner in WNBA Finals
While the WNBA world spent all season talking about Caitlin Clark, many forgot that Sabrina Ionescu has been the real deal for quite some time. If they didn't know before, they especially know now after her historic game-winner in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.
With one second left, Ionescu put up a 28-foot game-winner that was nothing but net. It was a moment that rocked the entire basketball world, but NBA and WNBA included. One of those who couldn't believe it was Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr.
"Logo gamer on the road 😳", Jackson said on social media.
The moment was so massive that it accumulated 635,000 views in under three hours on Twitter. On Instagram, it gathered over 100,000 likes in two hours. The days of calling the WNBA a dead league are long gone, as it's an undeniable league now. Anyone who says otherwise is just very ill-informed.
Jaren Jackson Jr. himself is no stranger to seeing game-winners in person. Just last season, Ja Morant hit a buzzer-beater game-winner against the New Orleans Pelicans in his return from suspension. It was a moment that had Jackson and the rest of the Grizzlies celebrating on the court with Morant.
There are very few things in sports more thrilling to watch than a game-winner. It's a rare moment that can bring everyone together in one giant reaction, and Ionescu deserves all the praise in the world for what she did tonight.
