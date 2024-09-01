Grizzlies Star Reacts To Stephen Curry's Olympics Performance
This summer saw one of the greatest performances in basketball when Team USA took on France in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took over the game late, and it had the entire basketball world going crazy.
As NBA 2K was releasing their ratings for the new NBA 2K25 video game, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. was part of a ratings release show with New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III on the Old Man and the Three account.
That's where Jaren Jackson Jr. called Stephen Curry's gold medal performance one of the greatest of his career.
"They say that last shot he made after the step-back is probably one of his best threes ever," Jaren Jackson said. "I can see that. Just because like, I feel like it was more of everything that was happening because of it. Like he hit four [threes] in two minutes. Everyone is going like this [night night], they're running around. They cant wait to do [the night night]. They been getting this hit on them every game."
Stephen Curry made four three-pointers in the final 2:47 of the gold medal game against Victor Wembanyama and Team France. Curry had the whole building in a frenzy, with fans in the crowd hitting the night-night pose with every Curry three-pointer.
His late-game explosion made Curry the leading scorer in Team USA's Olympics run despite only scoring a combined 29 points in his first four games.
Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies will play four games against the Golden State Warriors this season. Their first game against Stephen Curry and the Dubs will be on November 15.
