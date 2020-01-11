Bear Sightings  - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 Friday night, placing them in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies had four players scoring 20 points or more led by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 24 points, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks both had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21. Here are the Sights of the Night!

(All Photos Are The Property of Nelson Chenault of USA TODAY Sports)

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Jonas Valanciunas Locker Room Comments