Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans

The combined injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans is in.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in the second game of their regular season series matchup. The Grizzlies came away with the victory in their last game with a final score of 120-109. Ja Morant led the way in scoring for the Grizzlies, totaling 27 points 56% shooting from the field without scoring a single three pointer.

Friday's injury report contains a staggering 12 players but luckily Morant isn't one of the names listed. The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, Yuki Kawamura, Santi Aldama, Colin Castleton, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart is listed as out as he deals with an injury to his right index finger.

Yuki Kawamura is out on his two-way G League contract.

Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, Colin Castleton is out on his two-way contract, Jay Huff is questionable with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Karlo Matkovic.

Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain.

Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain.

Dec 6, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and forward Zion Williamson (1) address the media in a press conference during practice day prior to the In-Season Tournament semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with a right thumb contusion, and Karlo Matkovic is out with a lower back disc protrusion.

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
