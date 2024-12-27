Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in the second game of their regular season series matchup. The Grizzlies came away with the victory in their last game with a final score of 120-109. Ja Morant led the way in scoring for the Grizzlies, totaling 27 points 56% shooting from the field without scoring a single three pointer.
Friday's injury report contains a staggering 12 players but luckily Morant isn't one of the names listed. The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, Yuki Kawamura, Santi Aldama, Colin Castleton, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Marcus Smart is listed as out as he deals with an injury to his right index finger.
Yuki Kawamura is out on his two-way G League contract.
Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, Colin Castleton is out on his two-way contract, Jay Huff is questionable with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Karlo Matkovic.
Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain.
Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain.
Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with a right thumb contusion, and Karlo Matkovic is out with a lower back disc protrusion.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral