Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) points toward Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (not pictured) after an assist during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in a game where Memphis will be incredibly shorthanded.

The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Colin Castleton, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is out due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strain, Desmond Bane is out due to a right oblique strain, Colin Castleton is questionable due to a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction. The only star left available is Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Portland Trail Blazers have four players listed on their injury report: Matisse Thybulle, Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore. Matisse Thybulle is out due to right knee injury maintenance, Bryce McGowens is out due to a G League two-way, Justin Minaya is out due to a G League two-way, and Taze Moore is out due to a G League two-way. In terms of actual injuries, the Trail Blazers only have one player listed.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

