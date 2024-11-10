Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in a game where Memphis will be incredibly shorthanded.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Colin Castleton, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is out due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strain, Desmond Bane is out due to a right oblique strain, Colin Castleton is questionable due to a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction. The only star left available is Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Portland Trail Blazers have four players listed on their injury report: Matisse Thybulle, Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore. Matisse Thybulle is out due to right knee injury maintenance, Bryce McGowens is out due to a G League two-way, Justin Minaya is out due to a G League two-way, and Taze Moore is out due to a G League two-way. In terms of actual injuries, the Trail Blazers only have one player listed.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
