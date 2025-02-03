Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies are back home after a quick one-game road trip to host the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio made waves recently by reportedly trading for All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox.
Monday night's game is the tail end of a back-to-back that saw the Grizzlies blow out the Milwaukee Bucks. The Grizzlies will be looking to carry their momentum into the Spurs game and push their season series up 3-0. In their latest meeting, the Grizzlies were down Ja Morant but that didn't stop them from blowing out the Spurs, scoring 140-112 behind Santi Aldama's 29 points.
The Grizzlies are coming into Monday's game with seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right shoulder soreness.
Desmond Bane is out with left ankle soreness, Brandon Clarke is questionable with back soreness, Zach Edey is available with a face mask, Marcus Smart is doubtful with a right index finger injury, Cam Spencer is out with left thumb surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful with a right ankle sprain.
The Spurs have four players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, and David Duke Jr.
Victor Wembanyama is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE due to an undisclosed illness.
Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, and David Duke Jr. are all listed as out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs will face off Monday at 8:00 p.m., EST.
