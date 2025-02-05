Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors
The Memphis Grizzlies are sitting on a three-game win streak and are heading to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors who are winners of six of their last eight games.
Wednesday night's game will be their second and final meeting of the regular season. The Grizzlies blew out the Raptors in their last meeting, scoring 155-126. Memphis took the lead late in the 2nd quarter and broke away from the Raptors from then on out. Every starter for the Grizzlies scored in double digits with Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way with 21 points each.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Desmond Bane is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Zach Edey is AVAILABLE as he continues to wear a face mask due to a nasal fracture.
Brandon Clarke is questionable with back soreness, John Konchar is questionable with right shoulder soreness, Marcus Smart is questionable with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Cam Spencer is out due to recovery from surgery on his left thumb, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Raptors have have six players listed on their injury report: RJ Barrett, Chris Boucher, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley.
RJ Barrett is out with concussion protocol, Chris Boucher is questionable with illness, Ulrich Chomche is out with a G League two-way, A.J. Lawson is out with a G League two-way, Jakob Poeltl is out with a right hip pointer, and Immanuel Quickley is out with a left hip strain injury management.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
