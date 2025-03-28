Isaiah Hartenstein Makes OKC Thunder History vs Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder was the top team in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season, and managed to get even better over the summer. The Thunder have become the first team in the 2024-25 season to reach 60 wins, sitting comfortably in first place to secure the No. 1 seed in the West for the second consecutive year.
In the offseason, the Thunder signed free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein, and he has been a game-changer for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, as Hartenstein contributed 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the first half to help lead OKC to a four-point lead going into the break.
Hartenstein went into Thursday's matchup averaging 11.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. In Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Hartenstein reached a historic mark.
Hartenstein now has the most assists in a season by a center in Thunder history.
The franchise record was previously held by Hartenstein's frontcourt buddy, Chet Holmgren, who recorded 200 assists last season. Hartenstein is having a career year in his debut season with the Thunder, becoming a key part of their system and excelling alongside Holmgren.
The Thunder have put themselves in a great position to compete for an NBA championship this season, and signing Hartenstein in the offseason only bolstered their chances.
