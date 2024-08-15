Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards Tied Atop Major NBA 2K Rating Category

All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards are tied in this big category

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has fully recovered from a shoulder injury that cost him all but nine games last season after returning from a 25-game suspension. One of the most exciting players in the NBA, Morant is looking to remind the basketball world who he is.

Emerging into one of the future faces of the NBA, some believe Morant has to now reclaim that status from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

"We know Anthony Edwards is not trying to give up his seat," NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said earlier this summer. "... I'm looking at Ja Morant to go get his seat back from Anthony Edwards."

Like Morant, Edwards is one of the NBA's most electric players. Both high-fliers, Morant and Edwards have career highlight tapes more extensive than many players who have been in the league much longer.

Recently revealing their game's top dunkers, NBA 2K shared that Morant and Edwards are tied atop that list with a 97 Driving Dunk rating:

Both Morant and Edwards have some of the best in-game dunks in recent memory.

Edwards had the NBA's dunk of the year last season over Utah Jazz forward John Collins:

Morant has similar posters in his NBA career, including this one in 2023:

While some have already begun putting Morant and Edwards against each other in this perceived battle for the league's future face of the league status, the two players can co-exist as leaders of the next generation.

