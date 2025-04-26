All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Downgraded for Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Ja Morant's final status against the OKC Thunder for Game 4

Logan Struck

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an interesting first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies lost Games 1 and 2 by a combined 70 points, but had the Thunder on the ropes in Game 3, taking a 29-point first-half lead.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, that 29-point lead was the highlight of the night, as it all went downhill from there. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant suffered a scary injury late in the second quarter, sidelining him for the rest of the game, and the Thunder ultimately came back to win.

Morant was undercut by Thunder guard Lu Dort on a fastbreak dunk attempt, taking a scary fall and suffering a hip contusion.

Morant is the heart of this Grizzlies team, as the entire dynamic changed after he left the game due to injury. Now, the Grizzlies are going into Game 4 on Saturday down 3-0 in the series, looking to avoid the sweep. Unfortunately, they will have to do it without Morant.

Morant was initially listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 4 due to a hip contusion, but the Grizzlies have since downgraded him to out.

Morant likely played his last game of the season on Thursday, making it a crushing way to go out, especially with an uncertain offseason ahead of him. Luckily, even though Morant is out on Saturday, Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo confirmed that Morant avoided serious injury.

The Morant-less Grizzlies and Thunder are set to face off for Game 4 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Memphis.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News