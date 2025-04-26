Ja Morant Downgraded for Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4
The Memphis Grizzlies have had an interesting first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies lost Games 1 and 2 by a combined 70 points, but had the Thunder on the ropes in Game 3, taking a 29-point first-half lead.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, that 29-point lead was the highlight of the night, as it all went downhill from there. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant suffered a scary injury late in the second quarter, sidelining him for the rest of the game, and the Thunder ultimately came back to win.
Morant was undercut by Thunder guard Lu Dort on a fastbreak dunk attempt, taking a scary fall and suffering a hip contusion.
Morant is the heart of this Grizzlies team, as the entire dynamic changed after he left the game due to injury. Now, the Grizzlies are going into Game 4 on Saturday down 3-0 in the series, looking to avoid the sweep. Unfortunately, they will have to do it without Morant.
Morant was initially listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 4 due to a hip contusion, but the Grizzlies have since downgraded him to out.
Morant likely played his last game of the season on Thursday, making it a crushing way to go out, especially with an uncertain offseason ahead of him. Luckily, even though Morant is out on Saturday, Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo confirmed that Morant avoided serious injury.
The Morant-less Grizzlies and Thunder are set to face off for Game 4 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Memphis.